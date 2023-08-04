FoodEventsFood EventsFood News

The Taylor Swift Brunch is coming to Calgary this month

Aug 4 2023, 6:33 pm
Hidden Events/Submitted

Taylor Swift has officially announced her Canadian Eras Tour stops, but just because all six concert dates are happening in Toronto doesn’t mean that local fans can’t join the fun.

A Taylor Swift-themed brunch experience is coming to Calgary on Sunday, August 27 at the Courtyard by Marriott Calgary Downtown.

Presented by the same team behind other unique experiences around the city, including The Wizard’s Den and Brick Burger – this dining event is shaping up to be something out of our “Wildest Dreams.”

Taylor Swift Brunch

Hidden Events/Submitted

The extravaganza will invite guests to dine on dishes from the “Enchanted” Taylor-themed menu while listening to all of their favourite songs from the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

Get ready to participate in lip-sync battles and trivia during the Taylor Swift Experience. There will even be prizes for the best dressed so make sure to put on your favourite outfit.

taylor

@taylorswift13/Twitter

Brunch is included in the ticket cost, as is a themed drink.

The Taylor Swift Themed Experience

When: August 27, 2023
Where: 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary
Tickets: $60 per person, $55 early bird. Purchase online

