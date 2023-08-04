Taylor Swift has officially announced her Canadian Eras Tour stops, but just because all six concert dates are happening in Toronto doesn’t mean that local fans can’t join the fun.

A Taylor Swift-themed brunch experience is coming to Calgary on Sunday, August 27 at the Courtyard by Marriott Calgary Downtown.

Presented by the same team behind other unique experiences around the city, including The Wizard’s Den and Brick Burger – this dining event is shaping up to be something out of our “Wildest Dreams.”

The extravaganza will invite guests to dine on dishes from the “Enchanted” Taylor-themed menu while listening to all of their favourite songs from the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

Get ready to participate in lip-sync battles and trivia during the Taylor Swift Experience. There will even be prizes for the best dressed so make sure to put on your favourite outfit.

Brunch is included in the ticket cost, as is a themed drink.

The Taylor Swift Themed Experience

When: August 27, 2023

Where: 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Tickets: $60 per person, $55 early bird. Purchase online