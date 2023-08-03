A Crumbl Cookies store is set to open in St. Albert early next year

Crumbl Cookies, the massively popular spot for cookies and desserts, is opening a location in St. Albert early next year.

It previously opened its first location in Canada earlier this year in Edmonton, with a second store opening up this summer in Airdrie.

This dessert spot serves up the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” in a famously pink box. There is also always a weekly rotating selection of feature cookies, with six different cookies to choose from.

We reached out to the Crumbl team and learned that the store in St. Albert is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024, with no address provided as to where the store will be.

The folks at Crumbl added that the pegged opening dates are “subject to change depending on construction and supply chain.”

If you are on the hunt for another Crumbl location around YEG, don’t worry — we got the scoop on a new location coming to Sherwood Park, too.

