Crumbl Cookies is showing no sign of slowing down in YYC, with the viral cookie shop set to open its third location in the city.

The Utah-based cookie chain has been rapidly expanding across Alberta, and its latest location, 274 Stewart Green SW, is set to open in Calgary’s Westhills neighbourhood.

Cookie fans don’t have long to wait, as the new Westhills outpost is set to begin dishing out dozens of sweet treats from July 12.

The brand, which claims to offer the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie,” has a weekly rotating lineup of cookie flavours, including options such as s’mores, cornbread, apple pie, and classic pink sugar, all served up in its signature pink box.

In addition to cookies, Crumbl has branched out into other desserts, including strawberry shortcake, butter cake, and more. Each new weekly drop is announced on social media.

On Westhill’s opening day, dessert lovers can sample this week’s lineup of treats, take photos, and even win prizes.

Since opening its first Edmonton location in 2023, Crumbl has opened several outposts across the country, including Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, and spots in Ontario, BC, and Saskatchewan.

Address: 274 Stewart Green SW, Calgary

