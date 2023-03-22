Crumbl Cookies, a massively popular spot for cookies and desserts in the US, is coming to Canada.

The popular chain has officially announced its first Canadian location will be opening on Mullen Road in Edmonton on Friday, March 31.

To celebrate, the company has launched giant cookie structures resembling the brand’s top flavours that have popped up in various locations across Edmonton. These cookies will be around to view from March 22 to 25, 2023. See how many cookies you can spot at the following locations:

Neon Sign Museum — 104th Street NW, Edmonton

— 104th Street NW, Edmonton Terwillegar Park — 10 Rabbit Hill Road NW, Edmonton

— 10 Rabbit Hill Road NW, Edmonton Confetti Mural – Michael Phair Park — 10124 104th Street NW, Edmonton

— 10124 104th Street NW, Edmonton Queen Elizabeth Park — 10380 Queen Elizabeth Park Road, Edmonton

— 10380 Queen Elizabeth Park Road, Edmonton Dr. Wilbur McIntyre Park — 8331 104th Street NW, Edmonton

— 8331 104th Street NW, Edmonton Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre — 2051 Leger Road NW, Edmonton

— 2051 Leger Road NW, Edmonton Garneau Park — 8515 112th Street NW, Edmonton

— 8515 112th Street NW, Edmonton ICE District Plaza — 10360 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

— 10360 102nd Street NW, Edmonton Southgate Centre — 5015 111th Street NW, Edmonton

Check Crumbl’s Instagram page to see when team members will be on-site to grab some free, freshly baked cookies and some of Crumbl’s iconic pink merch as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crumbl Cookies (@crumblcookies)

This dessert spot serves up the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” in a famously pink box. There is also always a weekly rotating selection of feature cookies, with six different cookies to choose from.

Flavours like Honey Bun, Raspberry Donut, or Classic Pink Sugar are just a few of the options you might find on any given week. Right now, there is a Cowboy Cookie, with a warm oatmeal dough that’s filled with semi-sweet chocolate chips, sweetened shredded coconut, and crunchy toasted pecans.

Not only are these desserts delicious (we NEED to try the browned butter salted hazelnut cookie) but they are also huge.

The Canadian menu will differ slightly from the version in the US.

Crumbl Cookies Edmonton

Instagram