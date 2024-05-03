Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location in Red Deer

Viral cookie sensation Crumbl Cookies is opening a brand-new Alberta outpost this month, and this time, it’s coming to Red Deer.

The brand, known for its signature pink box and sweet treats, will open a new location at #151 2004 50th Avenue, and its grand opening will be on May 10.

To celebrate the grand opening, Crumbl will be serving up freshly baked cookies, and there’ll be photo ops and the chance to win prizes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crumbl Cookies Canada (@crumbl.ca)

The Utah-based dessert shop offers dozens of delicious cookie flavours on its rotating weekly menu, with flavours including semi-sweet chocolate chunk, churro, blueberry muffin and pink sugar.

As well as cookies, the chain has had limited runs of other baked goods such as tres leches cake, cinnamon squares and key lime pie. If you want to know what’ll be on the line-up each week, Crumbl reveals all the details on social media.

The cookie chain has been rapidly expanding in Alberta over the last couple of years, with several outposts in Edmonton, as well as Calgary, Airdrie, Medicine Hat, and Lethbridge.

Address: #151 2004 50th Avenue, Red Deer

Instagram