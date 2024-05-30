Crumbl Cookies is opening a new Calgary location this week

US cookie concept Crumbl Cookies has been rapidly expanding across Alberta, and a brand-new location is set to open in Calgary this week.

Crumbl Cookies will open its second YYC location this week at Deerfoot Meadows. The store officially opens on May 31, and Calgarians will be able to sample dozens of sweet treats, all served up in Crumbl’s signature pink box.

The spot is famous for making the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” and its weekly menu of rotating cookie flavours, including skillet cookies, sea salt toffee, red velvet and more.

Each new drop is announced on Instagram, so you can plan your visit ahead of time.

Crumbl has been taking Alberta by storm, opening several stores in Edmonton and the surrounding area last year. Outposts were also opened in Airdrie, Medicine Hat, Red Deer, Lethbridge and Calgary’s Quarry Park.

The Deerfoot Meadows store will be open from 8 am to 10 pm on weekdays and 8 am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

In addition to Deerfoot Meadows, the popular cookie shop will host grand openings for two more Canadian stores on May 31: Port Coquitlam, BC, and Mississauga, Ontario.

Address: 840 – 8180 11th Street SE, Calgary

