Red Top Pizza, a Detroit-style pizza joint in Calgary, has just opened a new location.

The spot has a wide selection of pies, specializing in the kind regional to Detroit. These pizzas are thick, rectangular, and baked with a crispy, cheesy crust.

While you can opt to build your own, Red Top offers a whopping 16 different signature pizzas, including the Detroiter, with double pepperoni and brick cheese, or the Corktown Groove, loaded with garlic butter, bacon, pickles, spinach, feta, cheese, and a honey drizzle.

If thick-crust pizza isn’t your vibe, Red Top Pizza also offers traditional round pizzas with a variety of toppings and hefty over-baked calzones packed to the brim with fillings.

Baked pastas, chicken wings, salads, and appetizers are also available. Classic pizza accompaniments such as breadsticks and chicken tenders are available, as are more unique choices such as donair fingers and chicken Thai bites.

Red Top Pizza is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 1 am.

As well as Sage Hill, Red Top Pizza has another location in Calgary’s Southeast in the Cranston neighbourhood.

Address: 330 3950 Sage Hill Drive NW, Calgary

