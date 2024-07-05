A GoFundMe has been launched to help out Ol' Beautiful staff after fire

A GoFundMe has been set up to support staff at Ol’ Beautiful’s taproom after a fire closed down the space.

On Sunday, June 30, Ol’ Beautiful announced it was forced to close its taproom in Inglewood after a devastating fire, leaving its 15 bartenders out of work.

The Alberta Small Brewers Association created the GoFundMe to help out taproom staff, with a target of $27,000. At the time of publishing, over $8,000 has been raised.

“A dedicated and loyal team of 15 bartenders were the heart and soul of Ol’ Beautiful, and now these wonderful people are without their home away from home and without a reliable income,” the GoFundMe said.

It added that insurance does not provide financial support for the employees, and the fundraiser aims to support staff with necessities such as rent, bills, and groceries as the staff seek out new employment opportunities.

“It’s evident that the community wants to ensure they land on their feet,” it added.

Buying Ol’ Beautiful beer in liquor stores will also help to support the 14 employees who do not work in the taproom and continue to keep production and sales operations afloat.

In the wake of the fire, several local breweries, including Dandy Brewing, Born Brewing, Cabin Brewing, Eighty-Eight Brewing, and Village Brewery, have stepped in to help raise funds.

The fundraiser to support Ol’ Beautiful taproom staff can be found here.