There are some amazing restaurants and bars in this city, but sometimes, you come across an incredibly special room. Maybe you’re after food or drinks, or maybe, you want to discover the coolest things in Calgary restaurants.

Well, we have you covered.

From back bar leopards to rotating floors, here are some of the coolest things in Calgary restaurants to discover.

The leopard at Calcutta Cricket Club

Calcutta Cricket Club is one of the most well-known most-try restaurants on the iconic 17th Avenue and it’s impossible to miss the stunning jungle cat in a jumping position behind the bar.

Address: 340 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

The hanging bar swings at Porch

Porch YYC is on 17th Ave in Calgary with a year-round patio and a bar area that offers swing seating that is ideal for capturing that perfect Instagram-worthy pic.

Address: 730 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

The motorcycle at Bridgette Bar

All of the oversized bicycle art and hanging terrariums are exceptionally cool in this space, which happens to be one of the best restaurants in YYC, but it’s the wall-mounted motorcycle at the end of the room that is the most interesting.

Address: 739 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

The rotating floor at Sky360

The Calgary Tower is an iconic fixture of the city’s skyline, and the Sky 360 restaurant is an iconic spot in Calgary’s dining scene.

The most iconic part of it can’t really be seen, or felt, until you’re actually in the dining room as it slowly rotates around the centre, changing the view constantly.

Address: 101 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

The view at Major Tom

Overlooking the city from the 40th floor, Major Tom is one of Calgary’s most chic and impressive restaurants and the view is the best in the city.

Address: 700 2nd Street SW #4000, Calgary

The plants at Orchard

Orchard Restaurant offers patrons a modern Mediterranean dining experience and food with an Asian flair, but the real flair comes from the countless plants beautifully covering the entire room from top to bottom.

Address: 134, 610 – 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

The weaved mural at Surfy Surfy

Surfy Surfy, an outstanding spot for tacos, burritos, beer, and more in CF Chinook Centre, has a weaved centrepiece that hangs from the ceiling that shows the image of the logo of the restaurant, a figure on the water on top of a surfboard.

Address: CF Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

The pizza shelf at Pizza Face

Mike’s Big Pickle is a pizza topped with garlic cream, mozzarella, crunchy pickles, fresh dill, and black pepper. That alone might have made the list, but it’s the remarkable shelf made entirely of pizza boxes that you just can’t help but mention once you walk in here.

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW #140, Calgary

The car at Fleetwood Lounge

The modern vintage décor of the space is inspired by the fashion and style of the 1930s brought into the modern era. The best example isn’t just the velvet chairs or barter lamps but the rare 1933 Cadillac Fleetwood that sits on display.

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

The Shining carpet at The Wednesday Room

Come DINE with us, Danny.

This wonderful basement bar is a fantastic place to eat, even if the carpet, and overall Overlook Hotel-inspired atmosphere, embrace the vibe of the movie The Shining.

Address: 118 8th Avenue SW #100, Calgary

The mini-golf track at Schanks

Schanks offers massive big-screen TVs, two patios (one of which is pet-friendly!), and daily specials. Plus, if you need a break from watching the game, the establishment also offers mini golf, pool tables, and an arcade.

Address: 9627 Macleod Trail S, Calgary

The memorabilia at Hitman’s Bar

At this wrestling-inspired bar in YYC, The Hitman’s iconic memorabilia is showcased, including the world heavyweight championship belt he won in 1992 against Ric Flair in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Address: Cowboys Casino — 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

