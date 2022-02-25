Surfy Surfy, a highly anticipated spot for tacos, burritos, beer, and more, is finally opening next week.

Opening its doors on Tuesday, this is the newest venture from the Concorde Entertainment Group, the team behind much-loved Calgary restaurants like Major Tom, Bridgette Bar, and Model Milk.

Bringing beachy vibes to Chinook Centre and the city, there isn’t really anywhere like this spot in Calgary yet.

The eatery will be joining the Double Zero restaurant space at Chinook Centre, with a laid back atmosphere and a room filled with plants and warm decor.

Like all of the restaurants from this adored restaurant group, the menu here has been designed with creativity and will be served up by a top-notch kitchen team.

The food is mostly taco- and burrito-style Mexican food, with modern twists and culinary influences from California, Asia, and anywhere the beach lifestyle is enjoyed.

Appetizers and snacks include classics like corn fritters, French fries, and chicken wings, but with unique flavours and ingredients like using kimchi seasoning and spicy ketchup on the fries, or serving the wings with yuzu kosha ranch.

On the menu will also be salads, sweets, a couple of burgers, and of course, an amazing assortment of burrito and taco options.

There are five entirely different tacos and four burritos at Surfy Surfy.

The Al Pastor taco, served with roasted pork shoulder, pineapple and lime crema, feels like an authentic Mexican taco.

An example of a slightly less traditional taco is the mouth-watering beef, made with braised brisket, bulgogi, Napa cap page, and queso fresco.

Every great taco spot needs an amazing fish taco, and the one here has sesame cabbage slaw, yuzu kosho mayo, and pico de gallo. This dish has Japanese ingredients, Mexican classic toppings, and a feel of the California Baja area.

Adobe chicken with gochugaru, beef brisket with house-made surfy sauce, battered and fried fish, and a BLT burrito with crispy pork belly are all burritos here that make choosing what to order the only stressful part of chilling in this laid-back space.

Surfy Surfy Bar won’t just be one of the best food spots at CF Chinook Centre — it’s going to be a go-to spot no matter the occasion.

Definitely check this place out when it opens on March 1.

Surfy Surfy

Address: CF Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram