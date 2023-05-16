Howdy: 7 acts we are SO stoked to see at Big Valley Jamboree 2023

The biggest stars in country music are returning to central Alberta, with the Big Valley Jamboree (BVJ) kicking off in mere months, and we are so excited for the acts!

So add these artists to your Spotify playlists and get those lyrics memorized, because these are country stars you will marvel at seeing live.

Morgan Wallen

One of the main headliners of BVJ, Morgan Wallen is the biggest name in country music right now, with his recently released third studio album, One Thing at a Time, spending a whopping 10 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. Hearing “Last Night,” “You Proof” and “7 Summers” live, just to name a few? Goosebumps!

Dallas Smith

Canadian singer and songwriter Dallas Smith is also one of the headliners at BVJ and the Langley, British Columbia native is well known for his hits “Some Things Never Change” alongside Hardy, “Drop” and “Wastin’ Gas.” With four studio albums released in just over a decade, Smith will certainly put on one heck of a show!

Dierks Bentley

One of the more veteran country singers on the BVJ lineup, Dierks Bentley has a wicked 10 studio albums under his belt, and he’ll surely be playing a TON of the hits he has procured over the past 20 years. Does “Drunk on a Plane” ever get old? We don’t think so!

High Valley

We love to see a homegrown act taking the stage at BVJ, and High Valley fits that bill perfectly coming out of La Crete, Alberta. With a fresh album being released just last year, they are showing no signs of slowing down!

Mackenzie Carpenter

A rising star in the country music scene, Carpenter has opened for big-name acts like Miranda Lambert and Jake Owen and will also take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry next month. Sure feels like this is one act you’ll be able to tell your friends you saw at BVJ years from now!

Bailey Zimmerman

If you keep up-to-date with rising stars in country music, then you have certainly heard of this “Rock and a Hard Place” singer. Bailey Zimmerman’s debut single, “Fall in Love”, reached #1 on the Country Airplay chart last year, becoming the fastest debut single to reach the top spot since 2015. Zimmerman is certainly one to watch over the coming years, and you can see him in person this August. Sounds like a score to us!

Ashley McBryde

With rave reviews for all three of her studio albums, Ashley McBryde has been on a roll over the past few years. She won her first Grammy Award this year and with an appearance at BVJ this summer, it sure looks like McBryde is having a banner year!

So, there you have it.

Tickets for general admission for the August 3 to 6 festival start at $330 and can be purchased here.

So grab your tickets and get ready for some good country music. We can’t wait for August!