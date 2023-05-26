Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Calgary, get ready for a very special free concert and prepare to sing your heart out to some award-winning country music.

To celebrate Rogers coming together with Shaw Media, Rogers is hosting a free concert for valued customers and the public featuring award-winning musical guests.

Touching down at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, June 1, the free Rogers concert will feature headliner Grammy Award-winning artist Darius Rucker with special guests, sibling-duo The Reklaws and CCMA-nominated indie musician Kyle McKearney.

Known for being the lead vocalist and guitarist of the iconic rock band Hootie & the Blowfish, 57-year-old Rucker has an extensive solo career, with multiple studio albums under his belt.

Hosting the show will be Calgary native and Canada’s Got Talent host, Lindsay Ell, who is also a country musician and songwriter.

Making this show even sweeter is the fact that Rogers is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary, donating $10 for every ticket scanned with a goal of raising over $100k.

Tickets will not be sold to the general public, instead, Rogers and Shaw customers will be invited through email and receive a unique code to redeem a pair of tickets on Ticketmaster, so keep your eyes peeled on your inbox!

Tickets will also be given away at multiple Rogers and Shaw Retail locations including at the Chinook Centre, Southcentre, Sunridge Mall, Cross Iron Mills, and Market Mall.

You can also score a pair of tickets by listening to your local radio station in the Greater Calgary Area for a chance to win. These stations include 95.9 Star, Jack 96.9, CityNews 660, and SN960 The Fan.

For more information about the show and to enter online for a chance to attend with Rogers Moments, visit Roger’s website and get ready for some good ole country fun.

When: Thursday, June 1

Time: 7:00 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 55 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary,

Tickets: Free and via email, more information via Rogers