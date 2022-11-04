Air Canada just revealed its list of the best new restaurants in the country for 2022, and two restaurants in Calgary made the cut.

Major Tom and Mot To both made the top 10 and were the only Alberta restaurants to do so.

There were other prizes given as well, like Canada’s Cocktail of the Year and best new takeout. Several Canadian restaurants also landed spots on the best new pop-ups list. It’s a high honour, especially with so many pop-up experiences happening all the time.

One popular Calgary pop-up managed to make the list this year: Clos de la Oyster Barre inside the Opera Room at Teatro Restaurant.

The focus of the oyster bar is on small plates of delicious seafood and a broad selection of sparkling and white wine, all in a room featuring a fun hip-hop playlist from all eras.

The oysters at Teatro are extremely popular. With horseradish, pickled jalapeño, shallot mignonette, and lemon, it’s easy to see why the team does this pop-up restaurant dedicated to them.

It only happens every so often, usually twice a month, which makes having the chance to enjoy the lively atmosphere here that much more special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clos De La Oyster Barre (@closdelaoysterbarre)

To the many regulars of this hot new spot in the heart of YYC, it makes perfect sense it landed on Air Canada’s Best New Pop-ups list.

Each year, Air Canada taps a team of experts who check out food venues across the country for this initiative.

For the best new restaurants list, aside from the two Calgary places, five spots went to Ontario restaurants, while two were in Quebec, and one was in BC.

Any spots that fully opened between late Spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, were up for consideration.