8 cute dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Calgary this December

Christmas just makes everything more magical, including date night! There are so many great ideas for dates this season, but these are eight you definitely don’t want to miss around Calgary.

Pop-up Christmas Bars

The only thing better than a cocktail date is a holiday-themed cocktail date! There are so many cute pop-ups around the city to check out this year, just don’t forget to bring an ugly Christmas sweater to complete the vibe!

To see a list of boozy pop-ups in Calgary this year, click here.

Tubing at Winsport

Tubing at Winsport is so much fun, and it’s a great way for beginners to get their adrenaline pumping. There’s also a much lower risk of embarrassment than if it’s your first time skiing or snowboarding with your date, which is definitely a bonus. The Tube Park will be opening in mid-December, so make sure to watch for updates on the website here.

Skating at Olympic Plaza

Olympic Plaza is just pure magic at Christmas time, and it’s also free (if you already have skates) in case you’re dating on a budget. The rink is set to open on December 2 and it’ll be full of music, coffee, and hot chocolate!

Take a macaron baking class

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, this is the perfect date to take your boyfriend on because then he can make you fresh macarons all the time! Classes are running at multiple different times with the option to book a private class. To view the full schedule, click here. If you book before November 26, you’ll also get 20% off in the Black Friday sale!

Check out a holiday market

There are so many cute Christmas markets, the hardest part is choosing which one to go to! There are tons around Calgary, but also in surrounding areas like Banff. Cozy up, grab a hot drink, and take in all the sights and smells of these magical Christmas markets.

Nightrise at Banff Gondola

Nightrise is a totally unique experience in Banff that’s full of immersive lights and sounds as well as excellent food. If you are looking for a great overnight date trip idea, this is definitely it. There are fire pits all around the summit of Sulphur Mountain with blankets and drinks to keep you warm. You can also watch Banff sparkle beneath the stars and grab a gourmet snack from the famous Sky Bistro.

A Christmas ballet

The Nutcracker is coming back to Calgary again this year, and it’s the perfect excuse to dress up in your classiest outfit and check out this staple holiday event. Running from December 15 to 24, you can buy tickets on the Alberta Ballet website here.

Christmas lights

There are so many Christmas light shows happening around the city that we even rounded up a list of the biggest ones to watch for here. There’s really nothing more romantic than watching the colourful lights shine in the dark sky (while cozying up next to your date).