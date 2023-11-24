EventsCurated

8 cute dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Calgary this December

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Nov 24 2023, 10:44 pm
8 cute dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Calgary this December
@banffchristmasmarket/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Rhythm & Howl Wine and Dinner Series

Wed, November 22, 6:30pm

Rhythm & Howl Wine and Dinner Series

Dave's Big Art Show Holiday Edition

Sat, December 9, 1:00pm

Dave's Big Art Show Holiday Edition

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Christmas just makes everything more magical, including date night! There are so many great ideas for dates this season, but these are eight you definitely don’t want to miss around Calgary.

Pop-up Christmas Bars

The only thing better than a cocktail date is a holiday-themed cocktail date! There are so many cute pop-ups around the city to check out this year, just don’t forget to bring an ugly Christmas sweater to complete the vibe!

To see a list of boozy pop-ups in Calgary this year, click here.

Tubing at Winsport

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WinSport (@winsportcanada)

Tubing at Winsport is so much fun, and it’s a great way for beginners to get their adrenaline pumping. There’s also a much lower risk of embarrassment than if it’s your first time skiing or snowboarding with your date, which is definitely a bonus. The Tube Park will be opening in mid-December, so make sure to watch for updates on the website here.

Skating at Olympic Plaza

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Morgane 💫 (@morgane_blx)

Olympic Plaza is just pure magic at Christmas time, and it’s also free (if you already have skates) in case you’re dating on a budget. The rink is set to open on December 2 and it’ll be full of music, coffee, and hot chocolate!

Take a macaron baking class

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ollia Macarons + Tea (@byollia)

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, this is the perfect date to take your boyfriend on because then he can make you fresh macarons all the time! Classes are running at multiple different times with the option to book a private class. To view the full schedule, click here. If you book before November 26, you’ll also get 20% off in the Black Friday sale!

Check out a holiday market

There are so many cute Christmas markets, the hardest part is choosing which one to go to! There are tons around Calgary, but also in surrounding areas like Banff. Cozy up, grab a hot drink, and take in all the sights and smells of these magical Christmas markets.

Nightrise at Banff Gondola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banff Gondola (@banffgondola)

Nightrise is a totally unique experience in Banff that’s full of immersive lights and sounds as well as excellent food. If you are looking for a great overnight date trip idea, this is definitely it. There are fire pits all around the summit of Sulphur Mountain with blankets and drinks to keep you warm. You can also watch Banff sparkle beneath the stars and grab a gourmet snack from the famous Sky Bistro.

A Christmas ballet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alberta Ballet (@albertaballetcanada)

The Nutcracker is coming back to Calgary again this year, and it’s the perfect excuse to dress up in your classiest outfit and check out this staple holiday event. Running from December 15 to 24, you can buy tickets on the Alberta Ballet website here.

Christmas lights

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

There are so many Christmas light shows happening around the city that we even rounded up a list of the biggest ones to watch for here. There’s really nothing more romantic than watching the colourful lights shine in the dark sky (while cozying up next to your date).

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Listed
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop