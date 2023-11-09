The holiday season is almost upon us, which means it’s time to eat, drink and be merry.

Luckily, Calgary is home to a ton of festive holiday pop-up bars opening up in the city to get you well and truly in the spirit.

With festive cocktails aplenty and adorable decor, here are some of the best holiday bars in Calgary to enjoy.

Every year, cocktail bar Proof is transformed into a winter wonderland in the form of Miracle on 1st Street, and this year is no exception. With kitschy decor and a ton of festive-themed drinks on offer, it’s impossible not to get in the spirit.

It’s set to open on November 15.

Address: Proof — 1302 First Street SW, Calgary

If you’re looking to get your hands on some holiday-themed cocktails with a tropical twist, look no further than Ricardo’s Hideaway.

The menu includes some delicious holiday options like the Merry Spritzmas and Ho Ho Hot Buttered Rum from November 16. You can also enjoy eats from Ricardo’s menu, such as Maui Short Rib and Cheese Empanadas.

Address: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

Mark your calendars for the opening of the Christmas speakeasy Tinseltown on November 23. In addition to a customer-created Christmas cocktail menu, you can also expect to see Santa’s elves, a ton of tinsel and plenty of festive tunes to get you in the mood.

Address: Sunny Cider Bar & Kitchen — 1-3300 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

