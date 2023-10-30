5 Christmas markets to shop at in Calgary this holiday season

Nothing beats a one-of-a-kind gift and the holiday season will be here before we know it, so we’ve rounded up some great markets to hit up for that perfect present.

If you start your gift shopping now, you won’t get caught unprepared this year, and there are plenty of Christmas markets popping up in the city over the next few weeks to help you do just that.

Here are five Christmas and holiday markets in and around Calgary to check out this season.

What: The International Christmas Market is back at Spruce Meadows, popping up over three weekends this holiday season. Shop tons of vendors, snack on some holiday goodies, take part in many photo ops, and enjoy limited, curated entertainment at the iconic Spruce Meadows event. It’s certainly one of the biggest Christmas markets to visit in Calgary this holiday season!

When: November 17 to 19, November 24 to 26, and December 1 to 3

Time: Fridays from noon to 8 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors, tickets can be found here

What: The Inglewood Night Market is a modern market with locally sourced and handmade vendors selling diverse goods, from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques and collectibles, artisan eats, and more.

When: November 17, 18, 24, and 25, and December 1, 2

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: South Bank Building — 880 9th Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: $5

What: Discover dozens of local vendors and grab that unique Christmas gift for a friend or family member at the holiday editions of Market Collective. How jolly!

When: December 8 to 10 and 15 to 17

Time: 4 to 9 pm on Fridays, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: BMO Centre Hall B + C — 20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary

Tickets: $7 for the weekend

What: Once Upon A Christmas at Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s most iconic holiday events, with hands-on activities and entertainment sure to delight guests of all ages. Come get your fix of wholesome holiday cheer!

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 25 to December 17

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

What: Check out both indoor and outdoor vendors at the Millarville Christmas Market over two weekends in November, featuring food trucks, music, reindeer viewing, photos with Santa, and The Kids Only Shoppe, in addition to your favourite seasonal vendors and plenty of new artisans.

When: November 2 to 5 and 9 to 12

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Millarville Racetrack — 306097 192nd Street, Millarville

Tickets: $6, tickets can be found here