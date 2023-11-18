EventsChristmas

Catch cheap classic holiday movies at a vintage theatre in Calgary

Nov 18 2023, 4:00 pm
Catch cheap classic holiday movies at a vintage theatre in Calgary
There’s nothing quite like a classic holiday movie to get you into the Christmas spirit, and fortunately, Fort Calgary is showing cheap movies throughout November and December.

Visitors can look forward to seeing iconic favourites like Elf, Home Alone, It’s a Wonderful Life, White Christmas, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and of course, Die Hard.

All of these films can be seen from the comfort of the Fort's Burnswest Theatre, located in the recreated town inside the museum.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Matt Drinks Local 🍻🤓👍 🇨🇦 (@matt_drinks_local)

Tickets are $12 plus tax and include popcorn with the option to purchase additional drinks and snacks.

Tickets also include after-hours admission to the museum’s interpretive centre.

This is the perfect way to stay warm and cozy while also getting into the holiday spirit – and taking in some local history, too! 

When: Saturdays in November and Saturdays and Sundays in December 
Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE
Price: $12 plus tax; can be purchased online here

