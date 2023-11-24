9 Christmas light displays around Calgary and when they open this year

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The days are getting shorter, which means there’s so much more time to see all the bright and colourful Christmas lights around Calgary!

There are so many light festivals and events happening this year you definitely don’t want to miss. The good news is many of them are running throughout the month of December, so you’ll have plenty of time to catch as many of these nine festivals and events as you can.

Spruce Meadows Christmas Lights Display

What: If you like to enjoy the sight of bright and colourful Christmas lights from the warmth of your car, Spruce Meadows offers a huge drive-through Christmas light display. If you don’t mind getting outside, there is also the annual Christmas Market running until December 3!

When: December 8 to 31 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5 to 10 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW. View a map of the lights here

Price: FREE

Airdrie Festival of Lights

What: This month-long light show is jam-packed with fun activities and events, including a Candy Cane Run where firefighters will hand out candy canes to everyone in attendance, musical performances, Santa’s reindeer, and so much more. For a full list of scheduled events, click here.

When: December 1 to 31 from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Nose Creek Park – 1691 Main Street S, Airdrie

Price: FREE, but donations are welcome

Glow Calgary

What: With over 90,000 square feet of illuminated spaces, Glow Calgary will definitely be a worthwhile Christmas spectacle this year.

When: December 7 to 31

Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre – 1800 Stampede Trail SE

Price: General admission is $22.99 plus tax and fees, and tickets can be purchased online here

Lions Festival of Lights

What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. The event kicks off this Saturday at 5 pm with hot chocolate, ice sculptures, and fireworks!

When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024

Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW

Price: FREE

Auburn Bay Parade of Lights

What: There’s a big parade happening in Calgary this weekend in Auburn Bay with the community’s annual Parade of Lights. The parade will leave Auburn House at 5 pm and travel west on Auburn Bay Boulevard. It will take around 90 minutes to return.

When: November 25 from 5 to 7 pm

Where: 200 Auburn Bay Boulevard SE

Price: FREE

Cochrane Light Up

What: Cochrane’s annual holiday kick-off event is happening this weekend. There will be hot dogs and hot chocolates, fire pits, and of course, so many Christmas lights!

When: November 25 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Historic Downtown Cochrane

Price: FREE

Chestermere Winter Lights Festival

What: John Peake Park is turning into a winter wonderland this weekend with free Tim Hortons hot chocolate, food trucks, sleigh rides, and fireworks!

When: November 25 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: John Peake Park – 121 Chestermere Station Way

Price: FREE

Zoolights

What: Zoolights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come along with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks, and firepits scattered around the grounds.

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

Banff Nightrise

What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of both the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.

When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024

Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here