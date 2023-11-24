9 Christmas light displays around Calgary and when they open this year

The days are getting shorter, which means there’s so much more time to see all the bright and colourful Christmas lights around Calgary!
There are so many light festivals and events happening this year you definitely don’t want to miss. The good news is many of them are running throughout the month of December, so you’ll have plenty of time to catch as many of these nine festivals and events as you can.
Spruce Meadows Christmas Lights Display
View this post on Instagram
What: If you like to enjoy the sight of bright and colourful Christmas lights from the warmth of your car, Spruce Meadows offers a huge drive-through Christmas light display. If you don’t mind getting outside, there is also the annual Christmas Market running until December 3!
When: December 8 to 31 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5 to 10 pm
Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW. View a map of the lights here
Price: FREE
Airdrie Festival of Lights
View this post on Instagram
What: This month-long light show is jam-packed with fun activities and events, including a Candy Cane Run where firefighters will hand out candy canes to everyone in attendance, musical performances, Santa’s reindeer, and so much more. For a full list of scheduled events, click here.
When: December 1 to 31 from 6 to 9 pm
Where: Nose Creek Park – 1691 Main Street S, Airdrie
Price: FREE, but donations are welcome
Glow Calgary
View this post on Instagram
What: With over 90,000 square feet of illuminated spaces, Glow Calgary will definitely be a worthwhile Christmas spectacle this year.
When: December 7 to 31
Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre – 1800 Stampede Trail SE
Price: General admission is $22.99 plus tax and fees, and tickets can be purchased online here
Lions Festival of Lights
View this post on Instagram
What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. The event kicks off this Saturday at 5 pm with hot chocolate, ice sculptures, and fireworks!
When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024
Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW
Price: FREE
Auburn Bay Parade of Lights
View this post on Instagram
What: There’s a big parade happening in Calgary this weekend in Auburn Bay with the community’s annual Parade of Lights. The parade will leave Auburn House at 5 pm and travel west on Auburn Bay Boulevard. It will take around 90 minutes to return.
When: November 25 from 5 to 7 pm
Where: 200 Auburn Bay Boulevard SE
Price: FREE
Cochrane Light Up
View this post on Instagram
What: Cochrane’s annual holiday kick-off event is happening this weekend. There will be hot dogs and hot chocolates, fire pits, and of course, so many Christmas lights!
When: November 25 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm
Where: Historic Downtown Cochrane
Price: FREE
Chestermere Winter Lights Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: John Peake Park is turning into a winter wonderland this weekend with free Tim Hortons hot chocolate, food trucks, sleigh rides, and fireworks!
When: November 25 from 4 to 8 pm
Where: John Peake Park – 121 Chestermere Station Way
Price: FREE
- You might also like:
- We tried "Nightrise" and it's definitely a peak experience in Banff
- Catch cheap classic holiday movies at a vintage theatre in Calgary
- 7 places around Calgary where you can make the cutest Christmas crafts
Zoolights
View this post on Instagram
What: Zoolights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come along with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks, and firepits scattered around the grounds.
When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here
Banff Nightrise
View this post on Instagram
What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of both the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.
When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024
Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff
Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here