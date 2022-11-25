Enjoy an old-timey Christmas at Heritage Park starting this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Heritage Park is a magical place all year-round but it is set to really come to life in a festive way starting this weekend.

Once Upon A Christmas returns to Calgary this weekend at Heritage Park with its classic, old-fashioned Christmas feel.

The event offers eight days of festive entertainment and activities full of old-fashioned charm. Once Upon A Christmas will feature roaming carollers, snowshoe races, theatrical performances, and a visit from Mr. Claus himself.

The park’s homes and buildings will be decorated for the season as well, bringing cheerful holiday vibes to the historical village.

Guests can start their day by booking a spot at the delicious breakfast buffet at the Wainwright Hotel or Gunn’s Dairy Barn and then take a stroll through the park.

Attendees will be able to learn what the holidays were like back in the day, and the event offers a glimpse into historical celebrations of Hanukkah, Christmas, Boxing Day, and Hogmanay (a Scottish New Year tradition).

A reindeer scavenger hunt, gingerbread decorating, and a children’s maze will keep the little ones busy. Regular visits and photos with Santa are back this year and are included with admission. Professional photos will be available for an additional fee.

Once Upon A Christmas offers a number of unique shopping experiences, allowing you to get all your holiday gifting done in one go. Guests can visit the Haskayne Mercantile Block outside the park gates, along with a number of locations inside the park.

A returning favourite is the Kids Only Store, where all gifts are under $20.

There is a model train display that is new this year in the Gasoline Alley Museum where little train enthusiasts can check out detailed displays. Also new this year is Snooker Parlour’s fresh look with two amazing holiday displays.

There are new food and drink options including a new Hot Chocolate and Bakery set up in the Innovation Crossing.

Once Upon A Christmas runs from 10 am to 4 pm each day of the event and gives guests an insider’s view of traditions past.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children