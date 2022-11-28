A huge Christmas light display opens up just outside of Calgary this week

A massive Christmas light display is set to open up this week just outside of Calgary as the Airdrie Festival of Lights gets going on December 1.

Head down to Nose Creek Park in Airdrie to check out this beautiful, outdoor walk-through lights experience, with about a million dollars worth of displays and other special features.

Light up your social media with some amazing displays like North Pole, Candy Land, Penguin Village, Poinsettia Arch, Santa Takes Flight, Skating Party, Woodland Fantasy, and Winter Wonderland.

They are kicking off the weekend in a big way with a Santa Clause Parade from 5 to 6 pm followed by a skate party with free skate rentals available and free hot chocolate for the first 250 people.

To make sure you don’t miss anything they have miniature trains available that can carry the whole family around. If you need a break, you can check out the open bonfires where you can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or apple cider.

You can also get some Christmas shopping done at Santa’s Gift Shop full of local gift ideas. Here you’ll find high-quality, and whimsical gifts for yourself, your family, and your friends. There is also a kids-only shopping experience located within Santa’s Gift Shop — no adults allowed! The elves will help your little ones with their unique shopping section. If you feel a little uneasy about letting your kids loose with a blank cheque, you should know all items in this section are $10 and under.

The Christmas light display is well worth the trip just north of Calgary and is on for the whole month.

When: December 1 to 31

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Nose Creek Park, Airdrie

Tickets: Free; donations gratefully accepted