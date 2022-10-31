A new park is bringing a wonderland to Calgary this winter

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A new park is opening in one of the city’s quickest-growing, trendy areas, and it looks like a must-visit in Calgary this winter.

Central Commons Park is opening in the University District Sunday, December 4.

They are celebrating the grand opening of this park with a big party that day from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Don’t forget to bring your skates as there will be a rink for the whole family to enjoy with a number of other great winter activities.

Once you are done, you’ll be able to warm up with individual BBQ pits, unique custom-designed fire features, and a 50-foot-long electric fire feature.

You can also get a lot of your Christmas shopping done at the University District Night Market – Holiday edition. Check out some of the great shops in the U/D area along with live music, ice performances, a hot cider station, and some more entertainment throughout the park.

And as always, there will be plenty of food options in the University District to check out.

It all starts with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and speeches to officially open the park.

This project has been in the works since 2017 and is part of some major changes in the University District over the past five years.

While this is opening in Calgary this winter, Central Commons Park is designed to be a great space for Calgarians 365 days a year.

During the summer there will be water features, lots of green space for picnics and running around, and BBQ pits.

They are also putting in stages to be able to host large-scale events along with smaller, more intimate performances.

University District Central Commons Park Grand Opening

When: December 4

Where: Central Commons Park

Time: 1 pm to 5 pm