A giant Christmas market is back at Spruce Meadows this weekend

After a couple of years with modified markets because of the pandemic, The Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market is back in full!

This year there are some new and exciting changes, including an outdoor Christmas tree lot and over 300 unique vendors.

Bring your friends and family and enjoy the holiday entertainment, kids zone with a petting zoo and activities, and a magical festive atmosphere. You can find Santa’s Reindeer in the Riding Hall Circle on Sundays of each weekend.

They have extended the hours on Fridays for this year’s event with the gates opening at 12 pm on Fridays and closing at 9 pm, giving you plenty of time to enjoy all the festive features, entertainment, and vendors.

They have also added another weekend after it was only two weekends last year. This year you can check it out from November 18 to 20, November 25 to 27, and December 2 to 4.

Get your tickets in advance with general admission tickets at $15 for adults with discounts for children and seniors.

When: November 18 to 20, 25 to 27, and December 2 to 4

Time: Noon to 9 pm on Fridays, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, 10 am to 5 pm on Sundays

Where: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors