Chipotle is gearing up to open its third Calgary location next month

Fast-casual chain Chipotle finally arrived in Calgary last fall, and now, the brand is gearing up to open its third outpost in the city.

This time, Chipotle is opening a new location at 5117 Northland Drive NW, just beside Northland Mall.

While the exact opening date has yet to be announced, it is slated to open sometime in November.

For those in the northwest, it will soon be even easier to get Chipotle’s signature build-it-yourself burritos, bowls, and tacos.

Since opening its first Calgary eatery at 32nd Avenue NE last year, the chain has opened another in Seton and its first outpost in Edmonton.

Address: 5117 Northland Drive NW, Calgary

