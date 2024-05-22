FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Chipotle to open brand new Calgary location next week

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
May 22 2024, 7:39 pm
Annie0303/Shutterstock

Folks in YYC were excited when fast-casual chain Chipotle finally touched down in the city last fall. Now, it’s nearly time for the second Calgary outpost from the brand to launch.

The new eatery will open at 19489 Seton Crescent SE in Calgary on Tuesday, May 28.

Chipotle’s new spot will be open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm, and patrons can look forward to the concept’s signature build-it-yourself bowls, burritos, and tacos.

 

The first 30 people in line on opening day will enjoy free Chipotle Goods merchandise, so mark your calendar.

This new Seton restaurant is the company’s second location in Calgary and Chipotle’s 43rd restaurant in Canada.

Chipotle Seton

Address: 19489 Seton Crescent SE, Calgary

Instagram

