One of the biggest names in Calgary’s restaurant industry is heading to the small screen, and burger lovers will not want to miss it.

Calgary restaurateur and chef Connie DeSousa is set to judge on the newly green-lit Flavour Network show, Big Burger Battle.

The show begins production this fall and will be hosted by comedian Andrew Phung. DeSousa will be joined by fellow judge and burger scholar George Motz.

According to Corus, the show will see “seven burger-obsessed cooks and chefs come together to crown the world’s best Burger Master.”

DeSousa, who is one of the names behind popular YYC restaurants, including Charcut and Connie & John’s Pizza, is no stranger to TV, having been a finalist in the first season of Top Chef Canada and judging on the Food Network show Fire Masters.

While details of when the show will air have not been revealed just yet, we can’t wait to check it out.