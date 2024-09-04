Chipotle is set to open its first Edmonton location this month

Get ready, Edmonton! Chipotle is gearing up to open its first location in the city and it’s coming so soon.

The fast-casual chain is set to open its doors at its new YEG location at 4715 Calgary Trail NW. The eatery will officially be opening to the public on September 19.

Edmontonians will soon be able to get their hands on Chipotle’s signature build-it-yourself burritos, bowls and tacos.

Chipotle opened its first location in Calgary in 2023 and has since opened its second in the city.

Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new opening!

Chipotle

Instagram