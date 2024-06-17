An average spring for Calgary may have felt cooler than usual to some; however, a big blast of heat is forecast to be on the way for the city, bringing with it a decent temperature swing, too.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary is forecast to see chillier temperatures to start the work week. Today’s high will be below average at 11 °C, with a chance of showers. The temperature will then dip briskly to an overnight low of 4°C tonight.

Tomorrow, showers are likely in YYC, with a daytime high of 11°C and an overnight low of 3°C. According to ECCC, the average high for this time of year is 20.4°C.

Looking ahead to the end of the work week, a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching 15°C on Wednesday, followed by 20°C on Thursday and a stunning 22°C on Friday.

Things really start to heat up over the weekend, with Saturday’s lovely daytime high of 25°C followed by Sunday’s dazzling daytime high of 30°C.

When you do the math between Tuesday’s overnight low and Sunday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 27°C temperature swing. Fingers crossed that this forecast holds up!

If you are hoping to get out and enjoy the warm temperatures, we have rounded up the most beautiful parks to enjoy in Calgary. And if you want even more outdoors to explore, check out some great hiking spots around YYC, too.