11 Alberta small towns that become spectacular in the summer

Summer in Alberta is such a treat with the gorgeous views and lush open fields, and a stop in some of these small towns is simply magical during the summer.

We put together a list of the best and most dazzling towns to check out this summer before fall comes.

There are dozens of adorable Alberta towns that are great for day trips. Or, you could pick a few towns on the list and string together your own unique summer road trip. Better ensure you got your air conditioning in top shape, just in case!

Best Alberta small towns in the summer

Twin Butte

Tucked away in extreme southern Alberta, Twin Butte may be tiny but it is massive when it comes to its landscape during the summer months. From mountain peaks nearby to historic buildings all around, it’s one lovely spot to see this summer. Make sure to pop by the general store here– its food is a total delight.

Canmore

Nothing beats time in the Rockies, and Canmore brings it with the perfect summer views, plenty of hikes, and spots to grab something warm to eat and drink. The vibrancy of the mountains and the perfect shops to hit up in the townsite, *chef’s kiss*. We want to go already– we mean if some of the cast of The Last of Us are fans of the place, you know it sure is special.

Sylvan Lake

It ain’t summer in central Alberta without a trip or two to Sylvan Lake, it’s truly a staple town to visit. Enjoy the beach, go paddleboarding, kayaking, fishing, and more. Be sure to check out the many restaurants along the lake, and grab a scoop of ice cream (or many) while you are there. It’s a top summer town in Alberta, that’s for sure!

Okotoks

Just a short drive south of Calgary, Okotoks has plenty of charm during the summer. The town’s cute old main street has loads of character to go around, with so many lovely shops and stores to spend some time in. Plus the fantastic Sheep River flows right through town, offering up tons of places to hit up the river’s shores, swim around, and soak up some sun.

Drumheller

Enjoy good views in the Badlands when you visit Drumheller this summer. The Badlands already provide a stunning backdrop year-round, however, it just hits differently when you can wander around the hoodoos and enjoy the sunshine around town, too. So much to do and see, it’s a dream!

Diamond Valley

Formally known as Turner Valley and Black Diamond, Diamond Valley has plenty of mountain views, small-town streets, some breweries to grab a drink, and the cute Sheep River which is a prime spot to cool down at. Can’t beat that!

Vegreville

It’s home to the world’s largest Ukrainian Easter egg and Vegreville is so pretty in the summer. It’s full of rural Alberta charm, with farmer’s fields all around and wide open spaces galore (cue The Chicks’ Wide Open Spaces album during the drive out, it feels right.) There are some cute spots to check out for a bite to eat, and the massive egg sure pops in an Instagram post.

Lacombe

Lacombe’s historic main street is a must-see as it is, and it is made just so much quainter during the summer. So many cute stores, coffee shops, and sandwich shops to check out while around, and the Flatiron Building in the town is a prime Instagram spot. It’s like a baby New York City!

Camrose

Camrose is perfectly situated far enough out of Edmonton that it feels like a little vacation to visit, with plenty of trails to check out in the area if you want to admire all the stunning summer views. There are tons of coffee shops, and FIKA Coffeehouse and Fiona’s are must-visits while in town! Grab a coffee, put on your headphones, and take a stroll through town. Trust us, it’s a vibe.

Bassano

Bassano is bursting with older buildings that have tons of character to them and with a stunning sunset or sunrise falling down onto the streets, this town is one to check out in Alberta this summer. There are endless views surrounding the town thanks to a flurry of farmer’s fields, make sure to catch the fields filled with crops shimmering at golden hour.

Nanton

With towering grain elevators and LOADS of antique stores to visit, Nanton is an essential small town to visit in the summer, highlighting so much about Alberta’s history and beginnings. There are plenty of old buildings to marvel over, as well as an aviation museum, too.