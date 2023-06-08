11 of the best parks you need to check out in Calgary (PHOTOS)

Calgary is surrounded by stunning nature but there are some excellent parks in the city that are worth checking out.

The next time you are looking to reconnect with nature, here are 11 of the best parks in Calgary that you should check out.

Prince’s Island Park is the perfect spot to escape the busyness of downtown Calgary without going far. Flower gardens, expansive grassy spaces, and several bridges make for a picturesque park in the city centre.

Where: 4th Street and 1st Avenue SW, Calgary

Stanley Park offers its guests a little bit of everything. You can find tennis courts and sports fields along with playgrounds and both indoor and outdoor pools for all to enjoy. And there are plenty of walking paths so you can experience the whole park.

Where: 4011 1A Street SW

This park has some stunning walks and trails that overlook the Calgary Canoe and Calgary Rowing Club. You can rent picnic sites with fire pits and barbecues that can fit the whole (extended) family. You can take a canoe out on the water as well or just enjoy one of the most underrated parks in the city.

Where: 7305 Crowchild Trail SW

Nestled along the Bow River, Bowness Park offers a wide variety of things to check out. You can find walking paths, a wading pool, playgrounds, and dedicated picnic and barbecue areas. There are also paddle boats that you can rent.

Where: 8900 48 Avenue NW

Riley Park is within walking distance of Kensington and boasts a cricket pitch, playground, and free wading pool. A beautiful flower and rock garden is also located on the north side of the park.

Where: 800 12 Street NW

Griffith Woods Park is in the far southwest part of Calgary. It provides a calm feeling that is tough to get in the city. Located on the banks of the Elbow River, you don’t have to go too far in before you are completely surrounded by nature in the best way. Once you are fully immersed in the park, it feels like a nature walk in Banff or Canmore.

Where: Multiple entrances including 45 Discovery Ridge Link SW

Edworthy Park rests in a valley along the Bow River and has a playground, picnic shelters, fire pits, and off-leash areas. The park also hosts the Douglas Fir Trail, perfect for urban hiking, and the Lawrey Gardens, for that extra boost of nature.

Where: 5050 Spruce Drive SW

This revitalized urban park in Calgary’s East Village has tons of unique features to explore. A seasonal beach, “The Rise” hill, the Bloom sculpture, and Lookout Plaza are just some of the many spaces Calgarians can enjoy, along with paved walking paths and trails winding across the island.

Where: 1300 Zoo Road NE

Fish Creek Provincial Park is the second-largest urban park in Canada at 13.48 square kilometres, and it offers over 100 kilometres of both paved and unpaved trails. A lot of the park has been kept in its natural state, and you’ll find forested areas, river access, and wide open spaces. Fire pits, picnic areas, a restaurant, and a cafe add some city touches to the massive park.

Where: The park has a number of entrance points:

Woodpath Road SW (Shannon Terrace)

14428 Bannister Road SE (Glennfield)

2300 Fish Creek Boulevard SW (Marshall Springs)

153rd Avenue SE (Burnsmead)

13511 Elbow Drive SW (Votier’s Flats)

Canyon Meadows Drive SE (Mallard Point)

13610 24th Street SW (Bebo Grove)

153rd Avenue SE (Bankside)

15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE (Bow Valley Ranch)

24th Street SE (Chinook Rotary Nature Park)

This northwest Calgary park offers up both mountain and city views and has tons of paved pathways and grassy spaces to enjoy. Nose Hill Park also has designated off-leash areas, hiking trails, and native grasslands.

Where: 6465 14th Street NW

This southeast Calgary park is home to numerous wildlife, waterfowl, and wildflowers. Carburn Park features three man-made ponds, a pathway system, picnic sites, and spots for fishing. There are some cute stops along the way to stop and enjoy the view.

Where: 67 Riverview Drive SE