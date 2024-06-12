Has this spring in Alberta felt cold to you? Experts say it is normal

If this spring has felt chillier than usual in Alberta — it might just be you, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) experts say that this spring has been pretty average.

Of course, unlike last year’s blistering heat wave and subsequent fire smoke, anything less than 30°C may feel downright frigid.

According to Alysa Pederson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC, both Calgary and Edmonton experienced pretty run-of-the-mill Spring seasons. Temperatures in both major cities were slightly below average for spring, though unremarkable in the grand scheme of things.

In May, the mean temperature in Calgary was 9.4°C. Typically, May hovers around 9.7°C; however, last year’s mean temperature was a much warmer 14.3°C.

Edmonton saw a similar story, with May’s mean temperature sitting at 11.1°C. It’s slightly below the usual mean of 11.5, but nothing compared to last May’s 17.2°C when a heatwave brought scorching temperatures to the city.

Even precipitation numbers have been unremarkable, with Calgary and Edmonton seeing 61.7 and 58.5 millimetres of rain, respectively.

Usually, Calgary will see 56.8 millimetres in the month of May, while Edmonton sees 46.1.

But despite normal amounts of rain hitting Alberta’s major cities, Peterson noted that the eastern portions of the province, notably Fort McMurray and Medicine Hat, saw 200% or more precipitation than usual last month.

“It has improved the drought,” Peterson mentioned while highlighting precipitation numbers in eastern Alberta.

As we get into the summer months, and despite a cold and rainy start to June, Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting a warmer-than-average summer for Alberta. However, the degree of confidence is lower than what the Eastern portion of the country can expect to see.

So, while we are certainly happy to see all of this moisture keeping the forest fires at bay, we can’t wait for a few hot summer days to be thrown into the mix!