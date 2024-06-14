NewsUrbanizedCurated

"Sidewalk just ends": Calgarians seem to agree the city isn't pedestrian friendly

Jun 14 2024
Helioscribe/Shutterstock

Calgary has been ranked one of the least walkable cities in Canada, and it looks like most Calgarians can understand why.

The city scored 39 out of 100 for walkability on Walk Score, putting it in 13th place among large Canadian cities.

Many locals took to Reddit to share their own grievances about commuting around the city without a car.

Most shared a common experience: disappearing sidewalks.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Many seemed to agree with the site that the struggle to get around depends on where you live in the city.

Walk Score named the Beltline, Downtown West End, and Cliff Bungalow all listed as the best neighbourhoods for getting around without a car.

People with travel experience say Calgary is definitely harder to get around than other cities not just in Canada, but around the world.

What do you think? Is Calgary a walkable city? What tips and tricks do you have for people learning how to navigate it by foot? Let us know in the comments!

