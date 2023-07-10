Here's how you can check out the Calgary Stampede for FREE this week

The Calgary Stampede is here and if you can’t get enough but don’t want to blow the budget, here are all the ways you can check it out for free this week.

This will give you more money for the rides and amazing food that the Stampede has to offer.

Plus, just by getting into the grounds you have access to a lot of really fun things to check out, like concerts and wild shows.

Here are two free days for you to take advantage of this week.

Community Day

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the community by giving you a chance to get in for free on Tuesday, July 11. Everyone gets in for free on TC Energy Community Day from 10 am to 2 pm. For the more experienced Stampede-goers, military veterans and those 65+ will receive free admission all day. That also comes with a free breakfast in front of the Nutrien Event Centre until 11 am or while supplies last.

When: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 10 am to 2 pm (all day for seniors and military veterans)

Kids Day

Get the kids some time at the grounds on Wednesday, July 12 for BMO Kids Day. Entry for all kids 12 and under is free all day long, and with that comes a free breakfast from 8 to 9:30 am along with a free show from 8 to 10 am. There is a fantastic lineup of kid-friendly activities to do all along the grounds. For everyone else, entry into the grounds is free until 10 am.

When: Wednesday, July 12

Time: Until 10 am