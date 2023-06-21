Here is everything you can do with your ticket to the Calgary Stampede

Nashville North, Big Four, Coke Stage Concerts There are tons of concerts across the city, but there are some awesome options that you can check out for no additional costs. Nashville North and the Big 4 Roadhouse give you some great choices with lots of beverages, while the Coke stage is located right by the midway. Elbow River Camp Experience the cultures of the Kainai, Piikani, Siksika, Stoney Nakoda, and Tsuut’ina First Nations of Treaty 7 in Elbow River Camp. Check out 26 tipis featuring local artisans selling jewelry and art, bannock and Saskatoonberry jam, and traditional dancing.

There are four chances every day to get a massive hit of adrenaline with the extreme sports portion of the Stampede at the Monster Energy Compound. Check out some wild stunts that seem to totally defy gravity.

One of the cutest parts of the Calgary Stampede is also one of the most budget-friendly options. Check out these incredibly talented dogs four times a day. It is also indoors, so it’s a nice break from the heat.

The Calgary Stampede Powwow brings two days of competition on July 12 & 13. You’ll see the best dancers and drummers from across Canada and the US highlighting the diversity of First Nations dancing, singing, and drumming.

This is another cost-effective way to beat the heat at the Stampede. See original artwork and photographs while enjoying music and other entertainment at the Window on the West Stage. There is also a relaxing Wine Garden to let you escape the hustle of the Calgary Stampede for a bit.

See some adorable animals and learn about the farming world in Alberta with plenty of hands-on demonstrations and fun events to check out throughout the Stampede.

A ticket to the Calgary Stampede will get you into the BMO Centre for the Stage of Wonders with The Grand Illusionist Magic Show and SOAR Aerial Circus. You can see mesmerizing tricks and wild aerial acrobatics with multiple showtimes daily.