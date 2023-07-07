Russ confronts security at Calgary Stampede mid-show over "aggressive" fan treatment

American rapper Russ halted his show at the Calgary Stampede Thursday night to call out the security guards for how they were treating a woman who was being escorted away.

The Coke Stage headliner for Sneak-a-Peek was in the middle of his set when it appeared a woman was being taken away by security.

In the middle of a song, Russ started yelling at security for how they were treating the woman.

“You don’t need to be that aggressive, there’s five f**king dudes. What are y’all doing?” the “Handsomer” rapper said as the music for his song cut off.

At one point he jumps off the stage to check things out.

Afterward, he explained what happened to the crowd, which cheered him on while braving the elements on a rainy night at the Stampede.

Russ has fully embraced the Calgary Stampede in his time in town, posting on social media about different restaurants that he was checking out, asking for recommendations, and sharing his excitement for being back in Calgary.

He is the first of many big names on the Coca-Cola stage lineup this year, with Vance Joy headling tonight’s show. All Coca-Cola stage shows are included in your admission to the Stampede.

Even with the rain yesterday, over 35,000 people made their way through the turnstiles at the Calgary Stampede to sneak a peak of what is sure to be an exciting next 10 days in the city.