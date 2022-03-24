11 shuttered Calgary restaurants we miss terribly

Restaurants come and go all the time, but we also have many closed Calgary restaurants that we wish were still around.

There has been a burst of an exciting new bar, restaurant, cafe, and food hall openings in Calgary lately and it has been outstanding. We still can’t help but miss the ones no longer with us.

We want to pay tribute to the icons.

Here are eleven closed Calgary restaurants that we still miss so much.

This iconic spot wasn’t here long, but it definitely made an impact on the dining community. With inventive cocktails (remember the Caesar with dried ramen noodles) and a flare for Korean fusion dishes, this was one of the most compelling menus in the city. Thankfully, Roy’s Korean Kitchen opened in a smaller capacity and kept many of the same dishes, like the Ramen Carbonara and Oxtail Tortellini. It still hurts to see the shell of the Anju building and logo resting in the same space on the same corner.

4th St. Rose

If you’ve been to Anejo on 4th Street, then you’ve been in the legendary space that the 4th St. Rose once occupied. The energetic atmosphere couldn’t be missed here in the 80s, during the Olympics, Stampedes, and pretty much every other night as well. The menu served everything from pizza to Asian dishes and was probably the best patio in the city back in the day.

We miss this spot badly, especially when we’re racking our brains for the perfect date spot. Cilantro was here for 30 years, making wood-fired flatbreads, housemade pasta, stellar cocktails, and all of it in the intimate room and 17th Avenue’s most romantic patio.

4 Brothers

Calgary doesn’t have too many 24-hour food spots to cure hangovers and continue the party. Back in the day, this 24-hour greasy spoon was the go-to place that your parents definitely have stories about.

Ox & Angela

Downtown Calgary has become a hotbed for original menus that feature a fairly priced, fine dining, small-plate style dining experience, and Ox & Angela was one of the leaders doing it. Things changed, it eventually closed and reopened with a new Spanish tapas concept that ultimately didn’t stay either. We just miss everything about the Ox.

Bar Von Der Fels

Considered one of the best restaurants in all of Canada, it was a tough one to swallow seeing this spot close down. The team continues to make incredible food out of The Ranchmen’s Club, but it’s private so only the lucky few can still have it. Lucky for the rest of us, the authentic and wonderful D.O.P. Italian restaurant is now there.

WURST

During most of the 2000s, Calgary’s WURST was the place to be. People still talk about it when wondering where to grab afternoon drinks, watch the game, or party on a Saturday. Calgary loves its pub atmospheres that turn into club-type spots and this was a key place for it. At least Southern Block is there now, a barbecue joint making the most out of the same large room.

Morgan’s Pub

Always sad to see a live music venue shut down, for the bands, guests, and the ownership. This was a live music hub for a small, dive-like setting. We really miss the popular cover band Broken Toyz play here every single Tuesday night.

Melrose Cafe & Bar

Definitely a Calgary institution in its time, this iconic Calgary officially closed its doors two years ago. The team had obviously hoped to reopen, but sadly it didn’t seem in the cards in the end. Hopefully, there will be a second life for the owners and team here in as great of a spot as before.

Mother Tuckers

This closed Beltline spot shut its doors in 2010. It was an iconic spot that was eventually replaced with Craft Beer Market. It was a comfort spot that had a full menu but was particularly known for its high-quality prime rib dinners. Out of all the closed Calgary restaurants, the people that frequented this spot definitely still miss it.

Cannery Row

Cannery Row closed decades ago, but the people that still remember it miss this place something bad. Set inside a beautiful wood-built warehouse space, this seafood spot was open late, had excellent service, and was open late making for a real party every weekend. Thankfully, the outstanding Briggs Kitchen & Bar has taken its place so the legacy of great times and food lives on.