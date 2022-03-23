Pür&Simple, an extremely popular spot for breakfast and lunch across Canada, is set to open its first location in Calgary this year.

With over 25 locations across Canada, including one in Edmonton, three in BC, 11 in the Maritimes, and nine in Ontario. The franchise is opening even more as well, and luckily Calgary is on that list.

From bright smoothie bowls to savoury Benedicts, the Pür&Simple menu is known for putting unexpected twists on classic recipes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pür&Simple (@pursimpleca)

There’s a brunch menu and lunch menu here, and both have a huge number of options for delicious comfort food.

The breakfast menu is split into 12 different categories, including Benedicts, homemade waffles, skillets, and gourmet omelettes, to name just a few.

Within each category, there are loads more options to choose from, which means there are over 40+ different dishes to choose from.

From fried chicken Eggs Benedicts to Reese’s peanut butter cup pancakes, and even breakfast tacos made with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar, Swiss, provolone, guacamole, and tomatoes, there’s something for everyone.

The lunch menu has it all too, if you’re visiting from Monday to Friday after 11 am.

Sandwiches, salads, tacos, wraps, and more are classic favourites but made with creative twists, like the classic ham and cheese sandwich but made with tomatoes and fine herb mayonnaise, all served on thick sliced brioche bread.

A location and opening date hasn’t been pinned down yet, but the franchise is determined to open this year. Stay tuned for all updates and announcements.

Pür&Simple

Instagram