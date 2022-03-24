Add More Fries, an exciting new California-style street food concept, has just launched in Calgary.

Available exclusively on SkipTheDishes, this new menu serves up Cali-style burritos, quesadillas, fries, and more.

A California style burrito is distinct because it’s usually jammed with delicious French fries, making a totally unique and completely delicious eating experience.

Why every burrito wouldn’t just be packed with fries is beyond us.

On the menu at Add More Fries, you can choose from eight burritos, six types of fries, and three quesadillas, all made completely differently with fun “California surfs up” type of names.

Burritos here would be the best after a day of surfing, like the Eye of the Tiger made with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, the French taco which is poutine in a burrito, or classic Cali-style Valley Girl burrito, made with shredded beef, guacamole, fried pineapple, pico de gallo, and stuffed with fries.

The basic fries here are served with a dusting of Cajun spice and your choice of any of the great dipping sauces, like jalapeno dill ranch, garlic aioli, spicy chipotle aioli, Nashville aioli, or jerk aioli.

You can also get a little more adventurous with one of the bomb creations, like the DUHH Garlic Fries, topped with garlic Cajun shrimp, shredded cheese, green onion, and garlic aioli.

The “quesaDILLAZ” served straight off the griddle are hot, cheesy, and packed with different ingredients like garlic shrimp, shredded beef, guac, special sauces, and of course, hot fries.

For dessert, you’re definitely going to want to grab one of the ice cream sandwiches, too.

Searching through all of the food delivery apps can be extremely overwhelming, so next time have this taste of Cali come straight to your door.

