3 Calgary restaurants that have closed their doors recently

The restaurant industry in Calgary has seen many exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time.

Luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YYC.

Here are three popular Calgary restaurants that closed in the last month.

The much-loved Asian-inspired ice cream shop closed on Sunday, November 20.

This spot specialized in small batches and handmade soft-serve ice cream. We will miss the tasty ice cream menu made up of flavours like red velvet cream cheese and panda swirl with toppings such as homemade marshmallows and gummies.

Address: 110 2nd Avenue SE #1, Calgary

The neighbourhood cafe and eatery closed its doors on Thursday, October 20. It only opened in March 0f 2022, so it’s sad to see the local shop shutter.

This conscious food spot offered healthy plant-based bowls, detoxifying salads, seasonal pasta, dairy-free cheeses, and so much more. Overlooking the river and city skyline, this Bridgeland-located cafe and eatery specialized in nourishing and craveable plant-based food.

Address: 412 Memorial Drive, Calgary

Silver Inn Restaurant

Having first opened in 1975, this spot for authentic Peking-style dishes closed back in October, after 47 years in service.

We will miss the massive menu of Chinese dishes, especially the famous salt and pepper squid that is well-known as one of the best in the city.

Address: 2702 Centre Street N, Calgary

