Just one week after the announcement that D.O.P. and Buon Giorno would soon be closing and reopening, it looks like another Calgary spot is doing a similar thing: the popular Scuba Jay’s Bar.

This restaurant has been a go-to watering hole in Kensington since it opened in 2020. Located on 10th Street, this spot was an old-school dive bar that offered local beer, spirits, wine, snacks, music, and good times.

“To all of your that have been supporting us for years now we thank you,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

“And hope you will come back to support the new owner. It will re-open soon. Thank you.”

In the Instagram post, the picture showed the signs taped up on the restaurant that reads “Closed. Reopening Under New Owner Soon.”

The restaurant posted its closure announcement at its 302 10th Street NW location on May 7.

The entire menu here is traditional pub food with all of the snacks priced at $6 and no mains costing more than $14.

There are wings, poutine, nachos, wraps, smokies, loads of craft beer options, and awesome happy hour deals. There is no word yet if the new owner will be keeping the same concept and menu.

Stay tuned for updates and announcements regarding the next chapter of this incredibly popular YYC bar that’s easily one of the best places for cheap food and fun times.

Scuba Jay’s Bar

Address: 302 10th Street NW, Calgary

