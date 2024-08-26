The restaurant industry can be fickle, and there were several casualties announced in Calgary this August.

While some spots have shuttered temporarily, others have sadly announced they are closing their doors for good.

Here are the latest updates you need to know on restaurant closures in Calgary.

Closed

One of Calgary’s top spots for cookies closed its doors in August after five years in business. However, it’s not all bad news.

While Chunk’d’s Kensington storefront is sadly no more, the cookie purveyor revealed that it would be continuing to serve up its delicious sweet treats to Calgarians. Chunk’d cookies will be available to order online and also in-person at Calgary Farmers Market West.

Address: 330 10th Street NW, Calgary

Closing soon

One of Sunnyside’s most well-loved cafes, Vendome, revealed it will be shuttering in August after 15 years.

“For the past 15 years, Vendome Café has been the beloved spot for morning coffee, delicious meals, and warm connections among neighbours. Each chapter of our story has been special, and now it’s time for a new one to begin,” Vendome said in an Instagram post.

The popular spot opened in 2009 in the historic Vendome Block building, serving up coffee, brunch, salads, and handhelds. Vendome’s final day of service will be August 28.

Address: 940 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary

The Vacouver-based sports bar, Shark Club, announced it would be closing its Deerfoot Meadows location. The last day of service at the outpost will be Sunday, September 29.

“It’s been a tough decision to make and marks the end of an era for us in this locality. We are so grateful to all of our regular patrons, visiting guests, and the local Deerfoot Meadows community for their support throughout the years,” said Chris Chang, brand leader and VP of operations at Shark Club.

Address: 7995 11th Street SE, Calgary

Diner Deluxe, a Calgary brunch institution, will close its Edmonton Trail location in November after it decided not to renew its lease.

The location has been open for a whopping 25 years. While it will certainly be missed, Diner Deluxe hinted at a possible new location and added it was looking into alternative leasing options.

Diner Deluxe has two other Calgary outposts in Mahogany and Marda Loop, as well as Kelowna.

Address: 804 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

