Shark Club Bar & Grill is set to close one of its Calgary locations next month.

Doors will be closing at Shark Club’s Deerfoot Meadows outpost at 7995 11th Street SE, after 12 years. Its final day of service will be September 29.

The Vancouver-based sports bar offers classic bar food and game-time snacks, including everything from wings and nachos to parmesan tater tots and burgers.

“It’s been a tough decision to make and marks the end of an era for us in this locality. We are so grateful to all of our regular patrons, visiting guests, and the local Deerfoot Meadows community for their support throughout the years,” said Chris Chang, brand leader and VP of operations at Shark Club.

“We’d also like to take this moment to share our sincere gratitude to the many team members, both past and present, who have looked after all those who’ve chosen to eat or raise a toast with us. We hope that guests will have the chance to join us for one last time before we finish our final service on Sunday, August 29.”

While it’s always sad to see a restaurant close, fans of Shark Club in Calgary will still be able to visit its North outpost at 2493 27th Avenue NE.

Address: 7995 11th Street SE, Calgary

