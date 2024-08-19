Attention, sandwich fans! Canadian sandwich shop Press’d is set to be heading to YYC.

In a press release, the sandwich chain revealed it will be expanding into Calgary this year.

Press’d has yet to reveal where its Calgary outpost will be setting up shop or confirm exactly when Calgarians will be able to get their hands on its signature sandos. But hopefully, the wait won’t be too much longer.

Press’d Sandwich Shop is best known for its sandwiches with made-from-scratch bread. It also offers a wide variety of bowls, wraps, salads, soups, and smoothies.

After launching in Edmonton in 2010, Press’d has several Alberta locations across YEG, Hinton and Leduc. It also operates outposts in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and BC.

The company recently announced it’ll be opening its first Metro Vancouver location, as well as its first foray into Ontario.

Stay tuned for details on the exciting new addition to the city.

With files from Marco Ovies