3 Calgary restaurants that have closed their doors recently

The restaurant industry sees many exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place and all of the Calgary restaurants that closed recently are proof of that.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time.

Thankfully, some of these are only temporary, and luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YYC.

Here are three popular Calgary restaurants that closed in the last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Bar & Restaurant (@collegebarmission)

This bar and restaurant in the heart of the Mission community has been a go-to watering hole for sports and good times. Located on 4th Street, this spot was an old-school dive bar that offered local beer, spirits, wine, snacks, sports, and games.

Address: 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOCALITY HOUSE (@socalityhouse)

Thankfully, it’s just the cafe portion of this concept that will be closing. The last day of service will be on Monday, September 4.

The team posted the news in an Instagram post.

“After much review, it has become clear that the cafe portion of Socality House has not been a sustainable part of the business in its current form,” stated the post.

Address: 831 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙫𝙨 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙎𝙤𝙙𝙖 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙥☆ (@marvs_classic_soda_shop)

Known for its 1950s-inspired vibe, this soda shop served up milkshakes, burgers, candy, and ice cream. It’s sad news to see it leaving after a very impressive 23 years in business.

The final day will be on Monday, September 4. The news was recently shared on Instagram.

Address: 121 Centre Avenue W, Black Diamond

Instagram