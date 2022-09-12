7 Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to this fall

Summer is ending and fall is approaching. Thankfully, there are still many new Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to.

This autumn, there are several exciting new restaurants and bars that will open their doors and we can’t wait to try them. From Amalfi Coast-inspired restaurants to delicious burger joints, here are seven Calgary restaurant openings to get excited about this fall.

Barbarella Bar is the newest restaurant set to open from the highly distinguished Concorde Entertainment restaurant group.

Not much is known about this new spot, as the team is keeping details under wraps for now, but we do know the concept strives to be “Amalfi Coast meets the Pacific Northwest.”

It’s set to open sometime this fall.

Address: #110, 700 – 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Opening sometime this month, this popular concept will be opening up in the Hillhurst community.

Becoming one of the most popular YYC burger restaurants, this will be the third Calgary location.

Served on Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, the burger options are simple: single, double, or triple patty. Then, choose from any of the near 20 sides to make the burger however you want. Most are free, but there are also premium toppings like crispy bacon, a fried egg, or even a samosa.

Address: Hillhurst on 19th Street NW, Calgary

Offering contemporary dishes with French influences, this newly renovated restaurant and bar look like it’s going to have an impressive menu and room to match.

The name comes from the fine print you would find in a newspaper because this new spot is located inside the historic brick and sandstone building that was originally the home of the Calgary Herald, first built back in 1893.

Each room and area promises to offer a different vibe for whatever you might be looking for. There will be a front wine lounge as soon as you calk in, as well as a central bar for drinks and snacks, a large central dining room, an intimate four-seat kitchen roost, and even a private dining area for special occasions.

Address: 113 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Serving freshly baked naan in a traditional wood-fired brick oven, the items here are made with “fusion flavours from around the world.”

There are nearly 20 different savoury stuffed naan menu items here, including many different types of chicken, beef, mutton, and vegetarian options.

This one might open in the winter, but we’re hoping to see it this fall.

Address: 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

The concept is still hidden in secrecy, but “delicious cocktails are on the horizon,” as promised on the Instagram page. Both Rooftop and recently closed Ceilis have devoted followers, so a new resto from Umbrella Group Hospitality is very exciting news for many in YYC.

Heavenly Desserts, the fastest-growing dessert franchise company in the United Kingdom, is officially coming to Canada.

This franchise is known for its contemporary interiors and quality desserts, and will soon be arriving in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Calgary.

These popular dessert cafes create luxury desserts, drinks, ice cream, coffees, and so much more. There’s even an extravagant build-your-own dessert option where you choose your base, sauces, enhancements, and ice cream finishers.

An exact location and opening date have yet to be announced, but here’s hoping it’s sometime this fall.

The popular sweet shop closed over a year ago in order to move into a newer, bigger location. It looks like that time is almost here.

This spot will be reopening soon in the Dominion building in the wonderful Bridgeland community sometime in September. This relocation was originally planned to happen back in spring, but after a few construction setbacks, it was pushed to the fall.

The bakery gets its name from its specialty: “Mari” means “roll” in Korean, and their gorgeous roll cakes are indeed a top draw.

Flavours include what’s in their regular rotation, like raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, and matcha, as well as special flavours, like coffee, pineapple-coconut, and sour cherry-almond, among others.

Address: 78 9th Street NE, Calgary

