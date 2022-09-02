Cloud Naan, a Pakistani-based restaurant, is opening its first-ever Canadian location soon right here in Calgary.

Serving freshly baked naan in a traditional wood-fired brick oven, the items here are made with “fusion flavours from around the world.”

There are nearly 20 different savoury stuffed naan menu items here, including many different types of chicken, beef, mutton, and vegetarian options.

The chicken fajita naan comes stuffed with onion, capsicum, olives, and mozzarella for the perfect cheese stretch. There are even twists on sandwiches we already know and love, like the Philly cheesesteak and cheeseburger. For pizza lovers, there is one with mozzarella, cheese, pizza sauce, and herbs stuffed inside a naan and topped with oregano.

All of these are served with fries and some type of delicious sauce for dipping, like chilli garlic or the housemate special.

It’s more than just naan sandwiches here as well. Guests can go for other tasty items, like chicken strips, tortilla wraps, fries, and more.

There are even naan desserts here, like hazelnut, chocolate, and Oreo naan.

There’s no set opening date yet, so stay tuned for all updates on this unique food joint that’ll take you to cloud nine.

Cloud Naan

Address: 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram