Calgary Farmers’ Market West is here and there are plenty of reasons to visit.

With one popular market already located in the south, the long-awaited massive second location finally opened in West Calgary on August 12.

This second outpost, located in northwest Calgary in the community of Greenwich across from Winsport, is an astonishing 50,000 sq ft.

It’s huge, it’s new, and yes, there are plenty of reasons to visit, but one of our favourites is all of the craft and local food items for sale. Whether it’s for a quick snack, a dinner party, or a unique gift, Dished took the trip to explore all of the options.

Here are 11 of our favourite food items and products you can try at the new Calgary Farmers’ Market West location.

Milky Way Matcha Latte

TotaliTea

TotaliTea is a family-owned loose-leaf tea business. It curates the finest teas and creates handmade blends of its own, like the wonderful Milky Way Matcha Latte.

There are 14 different flavours of matcha here, in addition to the many other hot and cold coffee and tea beverages on the menu.

It’s a great first stop before making your way around the market.

Raw Milk Cheese, Soft Water Buffalo Cheese, etc.

Luc’s European Meats, Cheese, and Eats

The European meats, fine cheeses, butter, and charcuterie condiments here are all high quality and authentic, so you really can’t go wrong.

Do you need cheese for a party? This is the place.

We recommend trying the raw cheeses to try as a base, and making some delicious pasta or pizza at home.

Strawberry Cheesecake Almonds

Going Nuts

Goin Nuts has been open in YYC since 2004, serving hand-crafted snacks, nut milk, granola bars, and energy bites.

There are close to 50 kinds of flavoured nuts, but we have to recommend the sweet strawberry cheesecake-flavoured ones because it’s unlike anything we’ve really seen (or tasted) before.

Assorted Macarons

Yum Bakery

Inspired by the neighbourhood boulangeries you might see in France, this spot for artisan bread and desserts can’t be missed because of how good it smells.

The macraons are a wonderful sweet treat to bring home or have right there at the Calgary Farmers’ Market. Get an assorted box and try out a few flavours.

Chips and Dip

Stock and Sauce

The fresh, vibrant, and healthy meals here are made using ingredients sourced from local and organic vendors.

Specializing in pates, vinaigrettes, and salads, the team here also makes fantastic dips. What sounds better than taking home locally made dip to enjoy with chips? Especially at the start of football season.

Sweet Carrots

Innisfail Growers

Innisfail Growers is a unique concept: a co-operative, consisting of five farm families, within one market.

Vegetables and berries are the specialties here, along with preserves, salad dressings, pies, crisps, flowers, and more. Since everything is seasonal here, recommendations might change, but the mouthwatering sweet carrots have to be tried to be believed.

Bison Jerky

Bauer Meats

Bauer Meats offers bison, beef, pork, elk, and chicken, ranging from whole meat cuts to sausage and cured meats.

The jerky is what first got us excited — it’s homemade and ready to grab right off the shelf. Flavoured with teriyaki, the bison jerky is a great snack for home, the trail, or wandering around the Calgary Farmers’ Market West location.

Covered Pretzels

Master Chocolat

Master Chocolat uses only the finest of fair-trade and organic ingredients, so these are some of the highest quality versions of a popular snack you might ever try.

The sweet creaminess of the chocolate, combined with the salty snap of the pretzel has us thinking about grabbing a bag of these before we even get into the car to come here.

Gala Apples

Cherry Pit

Yes, they’re just apples, but these BC galas are so crisp and fresh you won’t think about getting apples anywhere else.

These fruits, like all of the ones sold at the Cherry Pit, are a true treat.

Hard Iced Tea

Troubled Monk

Hard teas and seltzers are all the rage right now, so these shouldn’t be too hard of a sell.

Using locally grown Alberta malt and Canadian hops whenever possible, this beer spot also makes sodas and hard iced teas, and the different flavours, like the Yuzu Citrus, are a must-try.

Bring a few to your next party!

Beer & Cocktails

Sips

Speaking of hard drinks, we can’t leave out Sips, the spot to relax a little bit and have a drink.

Beer and cocktails are an added bonus here and make it feel like that much more of an exciting getaway. Right now there’s a batch of homemade red sangria that feels like the perfect end (or start, no judging) to a day out at the market.