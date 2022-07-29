Last month saw some sad closures, but there are so many new Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to.

Next month, several exciting new Calgary restaurants and bars will open their doors.

Here are four Calgary restaurant and bar openings to look forward to in August.

Opening on 17th Avenue, this concept aims to resemble the beach house bars and oceanfront supper clubs you might find in the Mediterranean or on the South American coast.

This exciting new spot is set to open in August 2022.

Address: 1406 – 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Quickly becoming one of the most popular coffee spots in the province, it looks like Deville will soon be opening another YYC location, hopefully in August.

This new outpost will be ideally located for travellers to and from the city because it will be at the Calgary International Airport.

The coffee is known for being high-quality, using only direct trade coffee beans. The ingredients for making the espresso-style drinks at Deville are typically organic and made in-house.

Address: 2000 Airport Road NE, Calgary

Located in the community of Harvest Hills, this will be a go-to restaurant for authentic Korean fried chicken dishes with ingredients that are imported straight from Korea.

Serving fried chicken dishes to order, this spot uses Korea’s famous beta-mix, marinades, sauces, and more to create a menu of all kinds of sweet, savoury, and spicy items.

Opening soon, hopefully, this spot is ready for an August grand opening.

Address: 9650 Harvest Hills Boulevard N, Calgary