The month of the Calgary Stampede is over, but there are still some extremely cool Calgary food events coming.

The weather has been great, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into July looks pretty great too.

August has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like street festivals, markets, and of course, the Taste of Calgary.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in August.

Returning for its 25th year, the Taste of Calgary will take place over four days, from August 4 to 7, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place.

When: August 4 to 7

Where: Calgary Parking Authority Lot #6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free entry and $1 food tickets

Market on Stephen Avenue

Shop and wander this fashionable area all while enjoying some craft beer, food trucks, or even hop onto one of the many patios.

When: Every Tuesday, 5 to 10 pm

Where: 8 Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 3:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

A Taste of Ecuador

This is an Ecuadorian Festival in Calgary, featuring an entire day of entertainment, live music, beer gardens, traditional Ecuadorian food, and more.

When: August 6

Where: 3130 16th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

As if a cornhole tournament wouldn’t be fun enough, there will also be food from the popular Greta Food Truck, Frozen Assets Ice Cream, and plenty of craft beer options.

When: August 13, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 3130 16th Street SW, Calgary

Price: $12.59 to $33.68

After a two-year absence, this one-day-only free festival returns with vendor tents, cultural tents, a kid’s fun zone, and plenty of food trucks.

When: August 20, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 328 Centre Street SE. Calgary

Price: Free

Party on the rooftop of this popular bar and dance to a number of different DJs. Enjoy the pub grub, cocktails, and brews in between songs and sets.

When: August 21, 3 to 10 pm

Where: Broken City – 613 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $5

This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally-sourced products and ingredients, and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local – all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

When: August 21, 1 to 4 pm

Where: Stampede Park – 1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary

Price: $135

Not only will this teachable event offer six delicious modern Vietnamese dishes, but wine pairings that complement them.

When: August 25 and 31, 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Mot To – 1609 Centre Street NW, Calgary

Price: $85 per person

There will be plenty of local vendors and live entertainment, but best of all is the delicious street foods found throughout the area.

When: August 26, 4 to 10 pm

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community Association – 917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Biking to and from four of YYC’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday, 10 am to 3:15 pm

Where: Hutch Cafe, Canela Cafe & Bakery, Peasant Cheese, and Donna Mac

Price: Starting at $155.90