Neighbour Coffee, a very popular spot for so much more than just coffee, is opening a new location in Calgary.

Opening soon, this cafe is the sister concept to Our Daily Brett, a boutique market that’s also one of the best spots for lunch/brunch in Calgary.

There’s already one Neighbour Coffee, located at 4038 16th Street SW, and this new spot will be moving somewhere in the bustling Inglewood community.

Serving coffee from a rich espresso program, soft serve ice cream, breakfast, lunch, and more, this is a much-loved neighbourhood spot moving into a new community.

The cafe side of things offers a wide selection of espresso, cold brew, drip coffee, specialty drinks, a smoothie bar, and more.

The menu is simple but has it all, blurring the lines between an over-the-counter coffee space and a brunch restaurant.

The food menu is split into five different categories: sourdough toasts, breakfast bowls, sandwiches, tostadas, and salads.

Ricotta toast with truffle wildflower honey, creamy ricotta, and toasted almonds is one of many fantastic dishes, along with others like the green eggs and yams bowl, tandoori chicken salad sandwich, chicken Tinga tostada, and house salad, to name a few.

There are often feature items, specials, and night pop-ups at this cafe, which is the most exciting part about being a regular here.

Stay tuned for updates on an opening date and an exact address.

