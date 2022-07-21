Calling all Deville Coffee lovers!

Quickly becoming one of the most popular coffee spots in the province, it looks like Deville will soon be opening another YYC location.

This new outpost will be ideally located for travellers to and from the city, because it will be at the Calgary International Airport.

Starting in Calgary back in 2008, Deville has grown extremely quickly.

There are currently 12 locations in Calgary, with this new spot being the 13th. There is also one in Kelowna, one in Edmonton, and four more set to open in Vancouver.

The dedicated following for this local coffee shop is for a good reason.

Fresh and creative sandwiches are served out of Deville Coffee, and it also gets its baked goods and treats imported from some of the best bakeries in Calgary.

The coffee is known for being high-quality, using only direct trade coffee beans. The ingredients for making the espresso-style drinks at Deville are typically organic and made in-house.

With so many locations and even more opening soon, it’s clear coffee lovers are big fans of the coffee, atmosphere, and food here.

Coffee is definitely a much-needed item for anyone at the airport, and this is an incredible option for a high-quality cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEVILLE COFFEE (@devillecoffee)

Deville Coffee – YYC Airport

Address: 2000 Airport Road NE, Calgary

Instagram